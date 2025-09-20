Pahalgam an aberration, not norm; J-K calm, open for business: CM Abdullah

Srinagar, Sep 20 (PTI) Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday asserted that Jammu and Kashmir is calm, peaceful, and open for business, saying incidents like the Pahalgam terror attack were aberrations, and not the norm.

Addressing the fourth meeting of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Northern Regional Council 2025-26 here, the chief minister also said every step is being taken to prevent the recurrence of incidents like the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 persons, mostly tourists.

During his interaction with the business leaders, Abdullah, while talking about the perception-versus-reality gap about peace and security in the region, said J-K today is calm, peaceful, and open for business.

"Yes, there have been difficult times but those are behind us. Tragic incidents like the one at Pahalgam are aberrations, not the norm, and every step is being taken to prevent its recurrence,” he said.

Abdullah acknowledged that while the focus in the recent months has largely been on tourism, industrial growth has not received the same attention.

He emphasised the need to complement Jammu and Kashmir's tourism success story with an equally robust industrial growth, calling upon industry leaders to view J-K as a viable and promising investment destination.

The chief minister assured the stakeholders that the government is determined to correct this imbalance by strengthening the investment ecosystem across the Union territory.

“Tourism is one part of our growth story, but the other part that requires equal attention is industrialisation,” he said.

“J-K remains an attractive place for investment despite challenges, and we are committed to making it easier and more rewarding for the industry to operate here,” he added.

The chief minister presented an overview of ongoing investments and incentives in J-K, noting that industrial hubs such as Kathua, Samba, and Bari Brahmana in Jammu, and Lassipora in Kashmir continue to attract the highest inflow of capital.

He also underlined recent government efforts to simplify procedures, while candidly admitting gaps in the single-window clearance system.

“We must ensure that our 'single window' is truly a single window, not one that leads to a ventilator, then an exhaust fan, and eventually nowhere. I have directed the industries department to engage directly with recent investors and learn from their experiences to fix this system once and for all,” he said.

Abdullah also highlighted J-K's comparative advantages -- cheaper land and electricity than neighbouring regions, GST reimbursement benefits, and availability of skilled labour.

He encouraged manufacturers to explore J-K for investment in certain investor-friendly sectors that offer competitive advantage and to weigh their options in the wake of new GST rate slabs.

Abdullah also urged investors to look beyond subsidy-driven models and invest in sectors where J-K has inherent strengths.

Citing examples from agriculture, horticulture, and dairy production, he said only 4 per cent of milk in Kashmir is processed, compared to 80 per cent in Gujarat.

“This is a ready-made opportunity for value addition. We produce the raw material, we have the market, and yet we under-utilise our potential. The same is true for other sectors where J-K can provide both raw materials and skilled manpower,” he said.

Calling unemployment a pressing challenge, Abdullah stressed that J-K cannot continue to rely only on government jobs.

"Industrialisation and tourism together must create new employment avenues for our youth,” he said.

The chief minister encouraged candid feedback from CII members so that the government could work on the shortcomings.

“Those of you investing in J-K, tell us what went well and what didn’t. Those of you who are reluctant, tell us why not – and if it is within our power, we will address it. Your feedback is critical to shaping a business-friendly future here,” he said. PTI SSB ARI