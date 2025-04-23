Pahalgam terror attack: Kashmir braces for tourism cancellations

New Delhi: Anticipating largescale travel booking cancellations for Jammu and Kashmir in the aftermath of the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, aggregators on Wednesday said they are working with airlines and hotels to offer free date change and cancellation waivers to travellers.

Hospitality industry players expect the terror attack to sow fear in the minds of tourists who were keen to visit Jammu and Kashmir, adversely affecting the livelihoods of people in the state who are dependent on tourism.

At least 26 people -- mostly tourists -- were killed by terrorists on Tuesday at the Baisaran meadows in Pahalgam.

"As per the early observations, flight cancellations jumped 7x, and a drop in future bookings by nearly 40 per cent," said Manjari Singhal, Chief Growth and Business Officer, Cleartrip.

"As travellers navigate this difficult situation, our teams are working round the clock with airline and hotel partners to provide flexibility and assistance on bookings/ cancellations. Our on-ground team is doing everything in their capacity to offer support to travellers. We remain committed to providing continued assistance to both our customers and partners during this difficult time," a MakeMyTrip spokesperson said.

EaseMyTrip Chairman and Founder Nishant Pitti said, "In light of the ongoing situation in Srinagar, we at EaseMyTrip are fully committed to supporting our customers who are travelling to or from Srinagar. We understand the uncertainty this situation may cause and are here to minimise any inconvenience to your travel plans. To ensure flexibility, we have extended free change and cancellation waivers for all bookings made on or before April 22, applicable for travel up to April 30".

FAITH (Federation of Associations in Indian Tourism & Hospitality) General Secretary Rajiv Mehra said for the people of Jammu & Kashmir, tourism is not just a livelihood, it is their pride, their legacy and their hope.

"This attack has not only harmed innocent lives but has also dealt a cruel blow to the thousands of families who depend on tourism to survive. From houseboat owners and hoteliers to local guides and artisans, every individual in this chain of warmth and welcome is affected," he observed.

Indian Association of Tour Operators (IATO) also expressed its deep anguish and pain on selected targeting of tourists in Kashmir by a group of terrorists, saying it strongly condemns the cowardly terror attack "which is clearly designed to deeply impact tourism in Kashmir and create an atmosphere of fear".

"We are shocked and appalled at these attacks in our country. Since 2020, the J&K region has seen a steady upswing in tourism numbers going from 3 million in 2020 to close to 24 million in 2024. This 8x huge surge in tourists impacts and improves the lives of the long-tail of the tourism industry and leads to the prosperity of the locals. The Pahalgam attacks will sow fear in the tourists who want to visit this beautiful region and set it back in the near term," said Arjun Baljee, President, Royal Orchid Hotels.