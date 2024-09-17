Paintings by Husain, Raza to headline AstaGuru's auction

New Delhi, Sep 17 (PTI) An untitled oil on canvas painted by modernist master MF Husain in the 1960s, SH Raza's 'Kundalini' -- an acrylic on canvas work executed in 1999 -- and a 1988 work by Manjit Bawa will be among the nearly 250 works by modern and contemporary Indian artists at AstaGuru's upcoming auction from September 24-26.

The auction, titled 'Manifest', will showcase a unique amalgamation of modern and contemporary Indian art from the oeuvres of the most celebrated artists in the country, including Amrita Sher-Gil, Bikash Bhattacharjee, Jamini Roy, KK Hebbar, KH Ara, Jogen Chowdhury, KG Subramanyan, Akbar Padamsee, and T Vaikuntam.

'Manifest' will also showcase works from a vast selection of contemporary Indian artists, including Jagannath Panda, Ravinder Reddy, Surendran Nair, Jitish Kallat, Ranbir Singh Kaleka, Nikhil Chaganlal, Meetali Singh and Mousumi Biswas.

The headlining painting by Husain features three figures with obscured faces, a recurring theme in his art that reflects a stylistic choice that is deeply personal and rooted in the early loss of his mother, whose face he could not remember.

"The faceless figures thus become a poignant symbol of memory, loss, and identity. The painting evokes the essence of the people and community from Pandharpur, where Husain spent his formative years.

"These figures, though devoid of facial features, are imbued with a strong presence, highlighting Husain’s ability to convey emotion and narrative through form and colour rather than through facial expression," the catalogue reads.

The untitled painting, which belonged to the famed Chester and Davida Herwitz collection, will go under the hammer at an estimate of Rs 3.5-5 crore.

Another oil on canvas work, executed by Husain in 1967 will be showcased in the upcoming auction at an estimate of Rs 3-4 crore.

Raza’s 'Kundalini', created in his signature style, comes from his vast oeuvre of geometric works in vibrant colours. The Kundalini represents the ultimate source of energy and is usually depicted in the form of a coiled serpent.

The acrylic on canvas painting will be offered at an estimate of Rs 1.8-2.8 crore.

Bawa's work, estimated to be sold for Rs 3-4 crore, is evidence of his inspiration from Indian classical artistic traditions, as he skillfully blends elements from various genres and periods into his work.

"We are absolutely thrilled to present 'Manifest', a meticulously curated auction that brings together the finest modern and contemporary Indian art under one roof.

"This catalogue offers collectors a rare opportunity to acquire works that span generations, styles, and periods. We have taken an approach to ensure a harmonious balance between the genres, offering something exceptional for every collector’s unique taste," Sneha Gautam, vice president, client relations, AstaGuru Auction House said in a statement.

Among the highlights at the auction is an untitled large-scale work by KK Hebbar that is estimated to be acquired at Rs 1-1.5 crore. The mixed media on board work was executed in 1968 and reflects Hebbar's enduring interest in the folk traditions, geography and fauna of India. The auction will also feature works by modernists like FN Souza, Satish Gujral, Ram Kumar, Krishen Khanna, and Ganesh Pyne. Anjolie Ela Menon, Lalu Prasad Shaw, Arnab Basu, Pradeep Puthoor, B Manjunath Kamath and TV Santhosh are among the Indian contemporary artists whose artworks will be part of the upcoming auction. PTI MAH MAH MG MG