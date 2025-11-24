Paisalo Digital promoter ups stake through open mkt transactions

New Delhi, Nov 24 (PTI) Equilibrated Venture, a part of the promoter group of Paisalo Digital Ltd, has been on a buying spree, picking up nearly 54 lakh shares of the non-banking financial company (NBFC) through open market transactions over the last week.

According to stock exchange filings, the entity picked up 1.4 lakh shares of Paisalo Digital on November 19, another 8.37 lakh shares on November 18 and 43.94 lakh shares on November 13.

With this purchase, Equilibrated's total shareholding increased to 20.53 per cent from 19.94 per cent in the September quarter.

Reflecting on these developments, Paisalo's stock has gained 4.63 per cent in the past week.

This increase adds to the broader trend of rising promoter ownership in the company.

Overall, promoter shareholding, which was at 26 per cent in FY19, moved up to 37 per cent in FY25 and further to 41.2 per cent in the first half of FY26.

In comparison, foreign investors held a 20.9 per cent stake in the September quarter, as per BSE data.

The steady rise in promoter ownership is often viewed positively in the market, as it signals confidence in earnings visibility, business stability, and long-term growth prospects, markets experts said.

Paisalo currently has over 1.14 lakh shareholders.

The latest stake increase also comes at a time when the company is indicating strong financial traction.

In the September quarter of FY26, Paisalo reported Assets Under Management (AUM) of Rs 5,449.4 crore, marking a 20 per cent year-on-year increase.

Total income for the quarter was at Rs 224 crore, while profit after tax (PAT) stood at Rs 51.5 crore, supported by strong demand from MSME, micro-enterprise, and first-time borrower segments.

Operational metrics continued to hold steady as gross NPA (non-performing asset) stood at 0.81 per cent and net NPA at 0.65 per cent. The company also disbursed Rs 1,102.5 crore during the quarter, registering a 41 per cent year-on-year growth.

Additionally, Paisalo is strengthening its operational footprint and technology infrastructure. Its co-lending and business correspondent (BC) partnerships now span 22 states through 402 branches, 1,393 BC touchpoints, and 2,585 distribution points.

The NBFC has also recently procured two NVIDIA chips to bolster AI-driven underwriting, risk scoring, and credit automation, part of its broader strategy to accelerate digital credit delivery across Bharat. PTI SP TRB