Pak govt raises salaries of NA speaker, Senate chairman to 1.3 mn: Report

Islamabad, Jun 7 (PTI) The Pakistani government has formally raised the monthly salaries of the National Assembly speaker and the Senate chairman to Rs 1.3 million, according to a media report on Saturday.

The new salary marks a significant rise from their previous salary of Rs 205,000.

The Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs issued the notification on May 29, but details surfaced on Friday, Samaa TV reported.

The monthly salary for both officials has been fixed at Rs 1.3 million and they will also receive an additional 50 per cent as a temporary allowance on top of it, according to the notification.

The revised salary structure will be effective retrospectively from January 1, 2025.

Earlier on March 21, it was reported that the salaries and allowances of federal cabinet members had been significantly increased, with federal ministers, ministers of state and advisers receiving hikes of up to 188 per cent.

Sources had said that the federal ministers approved a summary of the salary increments for themselves and ministers of state through circulation.

An amendment to the Federal Ministers and Ministers of State (Allowances and Salaries) Act, 1975, was approved, paving the way for these increases.

Following the bill's approval, the revised salary of a federal minister, minister of state and adviser would stand at Rs 519,000. Previously, federal ministers were earning Rs 200,000, while ministers of state had a salary of Rs 180,000.

This decision marked a substantial 159 per cent increase in the salaries of federal ministers, while ministers of state and advisers have witnessed an increment of up to 188 per cent.

Earlier this year, the Finance Committee had approved an increase in the salaries of members of the National Assembly and senators, raising their monthly pay to Rs 519,000, according to the report.