Pak PM Shehbaz unveils three-month power relief package

Islamabad, Nov 8 (PTI) Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday unveiled a three-month electricity relief package aimed at providing major relief to the masses and businesses of the cash-strapped nation.

The relief package, which will cover the months of December, January, and February, is designed to provide savings ranging from Rs 11.42 to Rs 26 per unit.

Domestic consumers will receive up to Rs 26.7 per unit off their electricity bill for power usage exceeding 200 units in the protected category. Industrial consumers will benefit from a reduction of Rs 5.27 to Rs 15.5 per unit, or 18-37 per cent, while commercial users will see a subsidy of Rs 13.46 to Rs 22.71 per unit, translating into a 34-47 per cent saving.

Addressing an event, Prime Minister Shehbaz said the initiative would stimulate economic growth by enhancing agricultural productivity, industrial output, business activity, and exports.

He credited the relief package as a key part of the government's broader economic strategy, intended to foster resilience and drive long-term growth.

He also thanked the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for granting permission to implement the package.

Shehbaz also referred to the economic recovery and said that record-high foreign remittances of USD 8 billion were received in the first quarter of the fiscal year. He also mentioned the reduction in inflation to 6.7 per cent. PTI SH GRS GRS