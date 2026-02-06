Pak, Uzbekistan reiterate to enhance bilateral trade to USD 2 billion by 2029

Islamabad, Feb 6 (PTI) Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif discussed enhancing cooperation in several areas, including security, investment and agriculture as the two sides reiterated to increase bilateral trade to USD 2 billion by 2029, it was announced Friday.

President Mirziyoyev landed in Islamabad on Thursday on a two-day State visit during which he held in-depth talks with Sharif and also met President Asif Ali Zardari and army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir.

According to the joint declaration on the outcomes of the two-day State visit, the two sides noted the salience of the economic relationship in strengthening the bilateral ties, while acknowledging the fact that Uzbekistan was the first country in Central Asia, with which Pakistan had signed Transit Trade Agreement as well as Preferential Trade Agreement.

“They welcomed the growing volume of trade and commerce between the two countries. They recalled the setting of the USD 2 billion bilateral trade target, and reiterated their commitment towards achieving it by 2029,” the joint statement said.

In order to further promote cooperation in the field of security, the two Leaders agreed to continue mutual participation in joint military exercises and training, and to cooperate in the field of professional development, exchange of best practices and collaboration between military institutions of the two countries.

They expressed readiness to expand cooperation between law enforcement agencies of the two countries in particular the fight against the three evils: terrorism, separatism, and extremism, as well as against drug trafficking.

Based on centuries of shared civilization and the legacy of the Great Silk Road, Pakistan and Uzbekistan reaffirmed their commitment to a transformative cultural partnership that bridges Central and South Asia.

Underlining the significance of peace and stability in Afghanistan as key to lasting regional peace, the two leaders called on Kabul to address the threats of terrorism and to take immediate and concrete actions to prevent terrorist organisations from using the Afghan territory for terrorism against any other country.

The joint statement also mentioned linguistic cooperation, sustained collaboration between national media institutions, including the implementation of the 2022 Broadcasting Agreement, and tourism and culture.

Separately, the two leaders jointly presided over the Pakistan-Uzbekistan Business Forum and in their respective addresses vowed to build on the current ties and add value to it by deepening trade and commercial links.

Earlier on Thursday, the two sides signed 28 agreements and Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) to deepen cooperation in various fields, aiming to increase bilateral trade to USD 2 billion in the next five years.

The agreements and MoUs covered several areas, including an action plan for defence cooperation, disaster management, cooperation in agriculture, cooperation in the area of mining and combating drug trafficking, among others.

President Zardari conferred Nishan-e-Pakistan, the highest civilian award, on the Uzbek leader in recognition of his efforts to promote ties between the two nations. PTI SH NPK NPK