Pakistan airspace closure impacts Air India, IndiGo flights

New Delhi, Apr 24 (PTI) International flights of Air India and IndiGo have been impacted by the Pakistan airspace closure on Thursday, with the Tata Group-owned airline saying its flights connecting North America, the UK, Europe and the Middle East are likely to take an alternative extended route.

IndiGo said some of its international flights have been impacted due to the sudden airspace closure by Pakistan.

Amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan due to the Pahalgam terror attack, Pakistan on Thursday said it will bar Indian airlines from using its airspace.

In a post on X, Air India said that due to the announced restriction of Pakistan airspace for all Indian airlines, it is expected that some Air India flights to or from North America, the UK, Europe, and the Middle East will take an alternative extended route.

"Air India regrets the inconvenience caused to our passengers due to this unforeseen airspace closure that is outside our control. We would like to reiterate that at Air India, the safety of our customers and crew remains top priority," the airline said.

IndiGo said that due to the sudden announcement of airspace closure by Pakistan, a few of our international flights are being impacted.

"We understood the inconvenience this may cause and our teams are doing their best to help you reach your destination at the earliest," the airline said in a post on X.