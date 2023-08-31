Pakistan stock exchange loses over 1,700 points amid speculation of hike in interest rate

Karachi, Aug 31 (PTI) Pakistan's stock exchange bled more than 1,700 points on Thursday after speculation arose that the central bank would be hiking the interest rate amid the continued free fall of the cash-strapped country's currency to the US dollar.

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Kakar had more depressing news for the market on Thursday when he made it clear that the government would fulfil Pakistan’s agreements with multi-financial institutions “at any cost” and there was no room for deviations.

The Pakistan rupee had lost another 1.09 rupees to the US dollar when the market closed, with the dollar trading at a record high of 305.5 in the interbank.

The stock exchange showed a decline from the opening bell, making it clear that Pakistan faces many economic challenges, including rising inflation, a depreciating rupee and declining market confidence.

From the morning, the market began its gradual slide with the KSE-100 eventually losing 659 points by noon, sinking to 45,584.62. Mid-afternoon, the market plunged further, losing 1,784.93 points — to reach a low of 44,459.62. When trading closed, it corrected itself to 45,002.41, down 1,242.14 points, or 2.69 per cent from Wednesday's 46,244.55.

"The growing inflation, depreciating currency value and expected hike in interest rates are all contributing to a loss of confidence among the investors, including foreign buyers, and they are on a selling spree,” said Abdul Hai, a broker at the KSE.

Imran Farooqi, a financial analyst at Capital Investments, said that the KSE had lost these many points last time in June 2022 when the then-prime minister Shehbaz Sharif announced a 10 per cent super tax on large-scale industries.

"You can expect such a lack of confidence because of our struggling economy right now, and the way the rupee has bled is not a good sign at all,” he said.

The caretaker government has faced numerous protests by angry consumers throughout the country, particularly in Karachi, due to the increased electricity bills sent to them.

"Power bills remain a concern while clarity is required on unresolved circular debt crises in the power sector,” Farooqi said.

In its daily report, JS Global noted that the market had seen a sharp drop after rumours circulated that the State Bank of Pakistan was set to convene an emergency meeting in which it is expected to raise interest rates by up to 300bps.