Pakistan's largest airport starts operations, welcomes first flight

Karachi, Jan 20 (PTI) Pakistan's largest international airport, funded and built by all-weather ally China, in the restive Balochistan province was officially opened on Monday.

The Gwadar International Airport and the Gwadar deep sea port built in the province under the USD 42 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor project (CPEC) are seen as important for boosting trade and regional connectivity by both countries.

The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) PK 503 aircraft was the first commercial flight to arrive at the new airport after its inauguration carrying commercial passengers and high-ranking officials.

The aircraft which took off from Karachi after a 45-minute delay landed after an hour and 10 minutes flight.

China and Pakistan see the port city of Gwadar and its deep sea port and international airport as a hub of connectivity for the corridor, and an indispensable interchange for a 21st century Silk Route.

The airport, equipped with modern facilities, is expected to play a critical role in boosting regional connectivity and strengthening Pakistan's position in global trade and infrastructure development.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed satisfaction over the commencement of flight operations at Gwadar International Airport, calling it a major milestone in transforming Gwadar into a crucial link between Central and Eastern Asia, the Middle East, and Gulf countries.

In a statement, the prime minister highlighted the operationalisation of the airport as a significant step toward enhancing connectivity in Pakistan and the broader region. He emphasised its role in realising the vision of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) for regional growth and prosperity.

“This achievement brings us closer to fulfilling the shared commitment of Chinese President Xi Jinping and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif for the development of Pakistan and the region through CPEC,” said Shehbaz.

Acknowledging China's pivotal role in Pakistan's progress, he described the state-of-the-art Gwadar International Airport as a symbol of the enduring friendship between Pakistan and China.

Defence Minister, Khawaja Asif said at the inauguration ceremony that the CPEC will not only improve the lives of the local population but also ensure the province’s social, technical, and energy potential, and closely integrate it within the economic framework of Pakistan and China.

The minister and Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti welcomed the passengers at the airport which is located some 26 kilometres from Gwadar city at Gurandani.

In terms of land, it is the largest international airport in Pakistan spread over 430 acres of land. The runway is capable of accommodating large aircraft such as the Airbus A380 and Boeing 747.

The airport was completed in December 2024 and is now fully functional for domestic and international flights. Constructed at a cost of approximately Rs 50 billion, the airport’s symbolic inauguration was carried out by former Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on October 14, 2024. PTI CORR AMS