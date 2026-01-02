Palghar administration starts skilling programme for tribal youth for mega port jobs

Palghar, Jan 2 (PTI) A specialised 'four wheeler service technician' training programme has been launched by Palghar district administration as part of the Vadhavan Port Skilling (VPS) initiative to empower the local tribal community, an official said on Friday.

In a release, the district administration said the programme aims to transform local youth into skilled professionals, ensuring they are the primary beneficiaries of the economic boom expected from the upcoming mega-port project.

"The initial phase targets students from tribal boys' hostels. Currently, 76 students have enrolled and are undergoing rigorous practical training. Of these, 40 students are from the Tribal Boys' Hostel in Vadkun and 36 students from the Tribal Boys' Hostel in Agar," it said.

"The curriculum is designed to provide end-to-end expertise in automotive maintenance, catering to the rising demand for skilled technicians in Palghar's rapidly developing transport and logistics sector. Upon successful completion, participants will be given Light Motor Vehicle (LMV) and Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV) licenses," it added.

Subsequent phases will include specialised training for industrial crane operators and port crane drivers, directly aligning the skills of the local workforce with the operational requirements of the Vadhavan Port, the release said.

Vishal Khatri, Assistant District Collector and Project Officer, appealed to the youth to capitalize on this scheme.