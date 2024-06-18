Palm oil body urges HUL to reconsider plans to cut palm oil content in soaps

New Delhi, Jun 18 (PTI) The Asian Palm Oil Alliance (APOA), a non-profit organisation representing palm oil-consuming countries, has raised concerns over Hindustan Unilever Ltd's (HUL) reported plans to reduce palm oil content in its soaps by 25 per cent.

In a letter to HUL's CEO and Managing Director Rohit Jawa, APOA Chairman Atul Chaturvedi warned that the proposed move could undermine global efforts to secure the livelihoods of millions of palm oil farmers, particularly smallholders.

While acknowledging that palm oil prices have risen due to increased input costs, Chaturvedi argued that singling out palm oil for criticism is "unfair and uncalled for" as prices are influenced by demand and supply factors, similar to other edible oils like soya and sunflower.

The palm oil body urged HUL to reconsider its decision and stated that replacing palm oil with cheaper alternatives could have serious implications for palm oil farmers worldwide.

"Replacing palm oil with cheaper substitutes undermines global efforts to secure living wages for workers and incomes for farmers," the letter said.

HUL, a leading fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company, reportedly plans to reduce palm oil content in its soaps citing rising palm oil prices and environmental concerns.

The APOA represents palm oil-consuming countries, including India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Nepal, and works towards promoting sustainable palm oil production and consumption.