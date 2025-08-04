IT-dept awards PAN 2.0 project to LTIMindtree

New Delhi: The PAN 2.0 project of the Income Tax Department has been awarded to technology consulting and digital solutions company LTIMindtree and it is expected to get operational in the next 1.5 years, official sources said on Monday.

The project was announced by the Union government last year.

The project that aims to make the permanent account number (PAN) a 'common business identifier' for all digital systems of government agencies was provided with a financial outlay of Rs 1,435 crore by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), in November 2024, that is chaired by the prime minister.

Sources said the project has been awarded to successful bidder LTIMindtree Limited. The project is expected to 'Go-live' or get operational in 18 months, according to the sources.

The PAN 2.0 Project is envisaged to simplify the PAN/TAN processes for improved quality of service to the public, faster service delivery and improve grievance redressal mechanisms by leveraging latest technologies.

The project will comprehensively handle issues and matters related to PAN and TAN, including allotment, updates/corrections, Aadhaar-PAN linking, re-issuance requests, online PAN validation etc. as a one-stop platform.

PAN is a unique 10-digit alphanumeric number issued by the Income Tax Department to Indian taxpayers.

The final bid value of the company was settled at over Rs 792 crore, according to documents.