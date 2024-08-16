Pan Car App launched in Kangra district

Dharamshala, Aug 16 (PTI) A mobile app to facilitate booking of taxis directly from homes has been launched in Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh.

The application, Pan Car App, was launched on Friday by the chairman of Tourism Corporation R S Bali in Dharamshala. The app, developed by local youth from Kangra district, aims to revolutionize transportation in the region by allowing users to book taxis directly from their homes.

This innovation is expected to save time and provide relief to consumers from the hassle of visiting taxi stands, said Bali.

Bali praised the ingenuity and initiative of the young developer and said that it is a prime example of how technology can be harnessed for self-employment and economic growth. He emphasized that the state government is committed to adopting modern technology across all departments to enhance public convenience.

In addition to the Pan Car App, Bali also announced the development of "Him-Access," a comprehensive online platform designed to streamline access to various social security services offered by the state government.

This platform will integrate services from multiple departmental applications, making them accessible with a single click. The Him-Access platform will also incorporate the 261 services currently available on the e-district portal. PTI COR BPL MR