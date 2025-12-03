Pan masala packs must now display retail price, says govt

New Delhi, Dec 3 (PTI) The Department of Consumer Affairs has mandated that all pan masala packages, irrespective of size or weight, must display the Retail Sale Price (RSP) and other mandatory declarations under the Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Rules, 2011.

The amendment, notified through GSR 881(E), will come into force on February 1, 2026, an official statement said.

From that date, all manufacturers, packers and importers of pan masala must ensure full compliance.

The amendment removes the earlier exemption that allowed small packs of 10 grams or less to avoid certain declarations. Now, even these smaller packs must print the Retail Sale Price on their labels and display all declarations required under the 2011 rules.

The previous proviso under Rule 26(a) has been withdrawn and replaced with a new proviso specific to pan masala.

The department said the move strengthens consumer protection by ensuring transparent pricing information across all pack sizes. It is expected to prevent misleading or deceptive pricing on smaller packs and help consumers make better-informed purchasing decisions.

By mandating RSP on all packages, the amendment also facilitates the implementation of RSP-based GST levy on pan masala. This is expected to enable seamless enforcement of GST Council decisions and ensure proper tax assessment and revenue collection across all pack sizes, including the smallest units. PTI LUX HVA