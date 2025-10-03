Panacea Biotec gets supply order from UNICEF for oral polio vaccines worth Rs 315 cr

New Delhi, Oct 3 (PTI) Panacea Biotec on Friday said it has received a long-term supply order from UNICEF for bivalent oral polio vaccines worth USD 35.65 million (about Rs 315 crore).

The company has received a letter of award from UNICEF for a long-term agreement for the supply of bivalent oral polio vaccines (bOPV) worth about USD 35.65 million, starting from April 1, 2026, to March 31, 2030, Panacea Biotec said in a regulatory filing.

The total award to the company is for the supply of bOPV in 10 and 20 vial presentations, it added.

The supply of bOPV to UNICEF for its requirements as per the orders as may be received from time to time, it added. PTI RKL BAL BAL