Finance Commission chief Panagariya meets CM Prem Singh Tamang

Gangtok: The full team of the 16th Finance Commission, led by its chairman Arvind Panagariya, met Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang at the state secretariat in Gangtok on Monday.

Panagariya and his colleagues arrived in Sikkim on Sunday on a five-day visit for consultation with various stakeholders.

"This morning, I had the distinct honor of meeting the Hon’ble Chairman of the 16th Finance Commission, Prof. Arvind Panagariya Ji, along with the esteemed members and distinguished officials of the commission, at my office, Tashiling Secretariat," Tamang said in a social media post.

During the visit, the finance commission will interact with government officials, and representatives of local bodies, trade and industry bodies, and political parties, officials said.

The finance commission is set up by the President, mainly to give its recommendations on the distribution of tax revenues between the Centre and the states, and among the states.

The Arvind Panagariya-led 16th Finance Commission will make its recommendations available by October 31.