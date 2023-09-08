Panasonic expands refrigerator lineup with all-new Made-in-India range

New Delhi, Sep 8 (PTI) Panasonic Life Solutions India, a leading diversified technology company, on Friday introduced its latest line-up of Made-in-India refrigerators.

The new range of refrigerators, under Panasonic brand comes with higher capacities and upgraded features like a bottom-mounted freezer.

In addition, Panasonic has also launched today a budget-friendly 260-litre frost-free refrigerator with an accessible price point starting from Rs 23,490. The new range is available across all Panasonic brand shops, Panasonic's D2C platform (store.in.panasonic.com), major retail outlets across the country, and popular e-commerce portals. PTI KRH MR