Panasonic eyes air-conditioner volume of 20 lakh units by FY28

New Delhi, Feb 13 (PTI) Panasonic Life Solutions India on Friday said it aims to scale up its air conditioner volumes to 20 lakh units by FY28 on the back of new product introductions and market expansion.

The company has introduced its 2026 portfolio, comprising 57 new models of residential air conditioners across segments and price points, engineered specifically to tackle India's extreme weather conditions at a starting price of Rs 32,490, Panasonic said in a statement.

"Building on this launch, we aim to scale our air conditioner volumes to approximately 2 million units by FY28, backed by an expanded portfolio, continued investments in technology and manufacturing, and a stronger presence across emerging markets," Panasonic HVAC & CC India, Managing Director, Hirokazu Kamoda said.

Bullish on India's air conditioning market, he said it is at a pivotal inflection point, shaped by rapid urbanisation, rising aspirations, and increasingly extreme weather conditions.

"With our 2026 RAC line-up, we are introducing smarter, more resilient, and energy-efficient air conditioners that go beyond cooling to create healthier and more comfortable living spaces for Indian households," Kamoda said.

The company said its new range is designed for reliable performance and reflects its focus on delivering durable, energy-efficient, and climate-resilient cooling solutions tailored for Indian homes.

"This range further strengthens our commitment to Make in India, focused R&D, and deeper penetration across metro, tier 2, and tier 3 markets," Panasonic HVAC & CC India Head, Product Marketing & Planning, Abhishek Verma said.

He said Panasonic held 6.7 per cent market share in FY25 and is targeting more than 10 lakh units with about 8.3 per cent share by FY27, scaling further to 20 lakh units and 10.4 per cent market share by FY28. PTI RKL BAL BAL