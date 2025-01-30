Panasonic Life Solutions India buys Rs 160 cr land in Mumbai: Square Yards

New Delhi, Jan 30 (PTI) Panasonic Life Solutions India Pvt Ltd has acquired a prime land parcel in Mumbai worth Rs 160 crore, real estate consultant Square Yards said on Thursday.

In a statement, Square Yards said that it has reviewed property registration documents.

"Panasonic Life Solutions India Pvt Ltd has made a significant investment in the Saki Vihar Road, Andheri East, Mumbai, with the acquisition of a prime land parcel worth Rs 160 crore," the consultant said.

The land, spanning 6,586.90 square metres (around 7,877.87 square yards), was acquired by Panasonic Life Solutions India from River Rose Developers LLP.

The transaction included a stamp duty payment of Rs 9.60 crore and a registration fee of Rs 30,000.

Panasonic Life Solutions India is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Panasonic Corporation.

Anand Moorthy, Co-founder and CBO, Capital Market & Services, Square Yards said, "The recent surge in land acquisitions and office leasing activity in key business areas such as Andheri, Lower Parel, Bandra-Kurla Complex amongst others along with growing interest in data centre developments across the metropolitan region, underscores the city’s enduring appeal for both global and domestic enterprises." PTI MJH DR