Panasonic ropes in Dhoni as brand ambassador for AC portfolio

New Delhi, Dec 1 (PTI) Panasonic Life Solutions India on Monday announced to take on board former India cricket captain MS Dhoni as brand ambassador for its Air Conditioners portfolio in India.

The association will help the company to accelerates its vision to become among leading HVAC brand in India and strengthen its connection with millions of households.

"This partnership is an alignment of shared values," said Tadashi Chiba, MD & CEO, Panasonic Life Solutions India, adding, "Dhoni brings more than star presence; he brings momentum and meaningful connection with Indian consumers". PTI KRH KRH SHW