Panattoni plans to set up Rs 800-crore logistics, industrial park in Kochi

Mumbai, Nov 5 (PTI) Industrial real estate developer Panattoni on Wednesday said it plans to set up a Rs 800-crore Grade A+ multi-client logistics and industrial park in Edayar Industrial Area of Kochi in collaboration with Edayar Zinc.

The facility will be developed in two phases, with phase I spanning 20 acres and featuring 5.2 lakh sq ft of infrastructure, catering to e-commerce, FMCG, third-party logistics, and pharmaceutical clients, a statement said.

The construction on the park will begin in February next year, with phase 1 operations targeted for February 2027, it added.

This also marks Panattoni's entry into Kerala and will serve as the anchor project within the Kerala Logistics & Industrial City (KLIC), an initiative by Edayar Zinc that will position Kochi as a gateway for global industrial and logistics investment, as per the statement.

The proposed future developments at KLIC include the Global Machinery, Equipment and Technology (GMET) corridor, a pioneering platform designed to bring together global OEMs, technology providers, and industrial leaders, and the Industrial Gala, offering state-of-the-art, built-to-lease spaces for manufacturing, assembly, and allied operations, the statement said.

Together, these developments will position KLIC as a future-ready industrial ecosystem, integrating world-class infrastructure, sustainable industrial planning, and comprehensive amenities, it added.

"This partnership with Edayar Zinc Ltd reflects our shared commitment to developing world-class, sustainable, and flexible logistics infrastructure. The Kochi project exemplifies our model of combining global expertise with local entrepreneurship to unlock industrial potential and create employment opportunities that strengthen regional economies," said Norbert Sumislawski, Managing Director for International Project Management at Panattoni.

Backed by the Kerala government's industrial and logistics policies, this development is poised to redefine regional connectivity, enhance supply chain efficiency, and accelerate sustainable economic growth across southern India, the statement said.

"With plans to host over 50 industrial units and generate more than 5,000 direct and indirect jobs, and with over Rs 1,500 crore of projected investments from diverse industrial and logistics projects, KLIC is designed to become a self-sustaining ecosystem that drives sustainable industrial progress and Kerala's next phase of economic development," said Mohamed Bismith, Managing Director, Edayar Zinc Ltd.

Kochi's strategic location, industrial heritage, and connectivity make it an ideal hub for future-ready development aligned with the country's manufacturing ambitions," said Rajiv Sinha, CFO, Panattoni India.