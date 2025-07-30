Panel on satellite-based toll system urges deliberation over security, privacy

New Delhi, Jul 30 (PTI) A high-level committee set up to look at ways to roll out a satellite-based highway toll collection system has recommended further deliberations over security and privacy considerations, Parliament was informed on Wednesday.

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha said it is decided to proceed with corridor/stretch-based projects for Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) FASTag system (AFS)-based barrier less free flow tolling.

"The Apex Committee and High-Level Empowered Committee consisting of experts from industry and academia, in view of security and privacy considerations, and overall operational control, have recommended further deliberations for the satellite based user fee collection system," Gadkari said.

Satellite-based user fee collection system is not operational anywhere on National Highways (NHs), he added.

To increase the efficiency of the tolling operation and in order to ensure seamless and free-flow movement of vehicles along national highways without physical fee (toll) plazas, he said the government has decided to implement barrier-free Multi-Lane Free Flow (MLFF) based Electronic Toll Collection (ETC).

System with available technology at selected sections of NHs has an added facility along with FASTag where the user fee shall be charged from the vehicle users without having to stop, slow down or stay in a given fee plaza lane.

"Request for Proposal (RFP) to implement barrier-less tolling system has been invited/ finalized," he said. PTI BKS BKS ANU ANU