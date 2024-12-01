Panel to probe tunnel collapse on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, contractor penalised for safety lapses

New Delhi: An investigation committee has been formed to ascertain the causes of the collapse of an under-construction tunnel on a section of the Delhi-Mumbai expressway in Kota which killed one person and injured four others.

An official statement said that a penalty of Rs 50 lakh has been imposed on contractor, DilipBuildcon Ltd and Altis-Holding Corporation for lapses on safety measures at their level, resulting the said accident. According to the statement, a wall of an under-construction tunnel on the eight-lane Delhi- Mumbai Expressway in Kota collapsed on Saturday, burying five workers including a telehandler operator.

The statement said the wall had been protected and stabilized with Shotcrete and rock bolts, as per the approved design drawings. The incident occurred during reinforcement binding activities, it said.

Rescue efforts were immediately initiated, and four (04) workers were rescued from the debris, the statement said, adding that unfortunately, despite best efforts, one (01) worker succumbed to serious injuries and could not be saved.

The investigation team of domain experts comprising S.K. Nirmal, DGRD, MoRTH (Retd.), A.K. Shrivastava, ADG -MoRTH (Retd.) & Alok Pandey, Elegant Engg. has been constituted.

The committee will visit site on Monday to ascertain the causes of the incident happened and remedial measures to avoid such occurrence in future, the statement said.

NHAI is taking all essential steps to ensure necessary remedial measures are taken to address the situation, it added.