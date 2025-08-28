Panitek Smart Energy to provide advanced lighting system for Noida Airport

Noida, Aug 28 (PTI) Noida International Airport (NIA) on Thursday said it has introduced Panitek Smart Energy's advanced lighting system across its campus that enables dynamic dimming, remote monitoring, and fault alerts.

Equipped with smart controllers, motion sensors, and dynamic dimming technology, the system ensures lighting is provided only where and when it is required, supporting safer operations while reducing wastage, the airport said in a statement.

The Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contractor for the airport, Tata Projects Ltd (TPL), has facilitated this deployment through Signify Innovations India Ltd.

The greenfield airport is coming up in the Jewar area of Gautam Buddh Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh, around 75 km off Delhi.

The airport further said the intelligent lighting system combines sensors detecting vehicles and measuring traffic volume, helping the airport adjust brightness based on movement and activity patterns.

"Our goal is simple: light when needed, as much as needed. Smart lighting gives our operations teams real-time control, reduces energy use, and lowers maintenance effort -- supporting a seamless passenger experience from day one," said Nicolas Schenk, Chief Development Officer, Noida International Airport.

To further strengthen data-driven operations, the system also integrates ambient air-quality sensors in select locations. The system can be monitored, tuned, and maintained centrally.

The construction work is currently underway for phase one of the greenfield project, which is billed to be India's largest airport upon full completion in four stages.

The airport is being developed by the Yamuna International Airport private Ltd, a fully-owned subsidiary of the Zurich Airport International AG. The first phase of the airport is expected to open for commercial services by the end of this year. PTI CORR KIS DRR