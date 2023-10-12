Pankaj Bohra takes over as national president of IACC

New Delhi, Oct 12 (PTI) Pankaj Bohra, a chartered accountant from Ahmedabad, has assumed the role of national president of the Indo-American Chamber of Commerce (IACC).

IACC, a 55-year-old chamber of commerce with 14 offices in India and 27 partner organisations in the US, is engaged in the promotion of bilateral trade and investments between India and the US.

“Today bilateral trade between India and USA is experiencing rapid growth with USA emerging as the largest trading partner of India. The bonds between the two nations are stronger than ever and are ready to enter into a new orbit," said Bohra (59).

With a professional experience spanning over four decades, Bohra currently serves as the senior partner at Pankaj Bohra & Co., Chartered Accountants. PTI NKD NKD MR