Pantomath Capital appoints Hiren Raipancholia; strengthens ECM vertical

Mumbai, Oct 29, (PTI) Pantomath Capital Advisors on Wednesday announced the appointment of Hiren Raipancholia as Managing Director - Equity Capital Markets (ECM) amid strong growth in public market issuances.

Raipancholia brings over 17 years of ECM expertise across IPOs, QIPs, rights issues, OFS and accelerated book-built deals, having previously held senior roles at Equirus Capital, HDFC Bank, JM Financial and IDFC Group, the company said in a statement.

Pantomath said the strategic addition comes as it continues to build on its strong growth momentum across capital market issuances, having led several high-response initial public offerings (IPOs) this year and filed multiple DRHPs with Sebi across emerging sectors, including AI, recycling and renewables.

"His deep ECM expertise, strong institutional relationships, and proven execution track record will further strengthen our syndication and distribution capabilities," Mahavir Lunawat, Founder and Chairman of Pantomath Capital Advisors, said.