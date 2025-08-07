Pantomath Capital appoints three market veterans

New Delhi, Aug 7 (PTI) Pantomath Capital on Thursday announced the appointment of Kamraj Singh Negi as Managing Director and CEO of its investment banking division.

He joined the firm from DAM Capital, bringing along his core team members, Siddharth Shah and Sharad Dhariwal. Notably, all three were part of the senior leadership team at DAM Capital prior to this move.

Negi was most recently Managing Director - Investment Banking at DAM Capital, where he led several marquee transactions across sectors. Prior to that, he held senior roles at IDFC Securities, IDFC First Bank, Vodafone Idea, and other established institutions.

Shah and Sharad Dhariwal bring over two decades of investment banking experience each, in leading organisations like Enam Securities, Axis Capital, amongst others. Both will take on senior leadership roles at Pantomath Capital, the company said in a statement.

"This is not just a leadership hire, it's a significant step forward in our long-term commitment to scale with quality. With Kamraj, Siddharth, and Sharad joining us, we are bringing in a high-caliber leadership team with proven track record in capital raise and Advisory," said Mahavir Lunawat, Founder, Pantomath Capital.

Pantomath Capital, part of the Pantomath Group which houses a large Pre-IPO fund, mutual fund, retail broking and other financial services, is a leading investment bank for mid-market enterprises, with over 150 successfully closed transactions across IPOs, private equity, M&A, and structured solutions. PTI SP HVA