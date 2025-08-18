Pantomath Group arm invests Rs 460 cr in Amnex Infotechnologies

Mumbai, Aug 18 (PTI) Pantomath Group on Monday announced that one of its arms has invested Rs 460 crore into Amnex Infotechnologies for an undisclosed stake.

Wealth Company Asset Management has made the investment in the Ahmedabad-based technology company through the Bharat Value Fund (BVF), a company release said.

The 2008-founded Amnex offers complete technology solutions, starting from design and development to integration, leveraging hardware, software, data analytics, and Industry 4.0 tools, the statement said.

The company has posted a compounded annual growth rate of 75 per cent over the last three years, and consistently delivered over 40 per cent returns on capital.

"As technology adoption accelerates across every sector, powerful economic tailwinds are taking shape, fuelled by platform-led transformations, intelligence-driven service delivery and universal last-mile access," Wealth Company Asset Management's founder and managing director Madhu Lunawat said.

Amnex's founder and managing director Aditya Shah said the company aims to design systems that anticipate human needs, dissolve barriers, and unlock the true potential of digital infrastructure.

"With growth capital, deep expertise, and the courage to innovate at scale, we are ready to shape the operating system of tomorrow's societies -- more inclusive, more resilient, and profoundly human," Shah added.

The company is working in diverse sectors including transportation, traffic management, utilities, mining, logistics, urban infrastructure and agriculture, and has a proven track record of executing complex, high-impact projects in mission-critical domains.

The fund has completed half a dozen investments in the last six months, and recent portfolio additions include Haldiram Bhujiawala and Prisma Global, the statement said. PTI AA DRR