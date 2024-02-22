Paper industry for adopting sustainable growth path

Kolkata, Feb 22 (PTI) The paper industry in the country has called for adopting a sustainable growth path as it provides direct employment to five lakh people and indirect jobs to around 15 lakh, an official said on Thursday.

Secretary General of Indian Pulp & Paper Technical Association (IPPTA) M K Goyal said that the paper industry plays a significant role in the economy of the country.

"There are 850 paper mills functioning all over the country with a total production of 25 million tonnes per annum," he said.

Goyal told reporters here that the size of the industry is Rs 80,000 crore, providing direct employment to five people and indirect employment to 15 lakh people.

"Since the demand for paper is growing, the players need to take significant steps to follow a sustainable growth path to secure energy conservation in future," he said.

The IPPTA urges the companies to shift from the traditional source of energy to renewable sources and adopt energy-efficient technologies, he said. PTI dc NN