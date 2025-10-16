Paperboat posts FY25 profit at Rs 46 cr, sales up 16 pc to Rs 668 cr

New Delhi, Oct 16 (PTI) Hector Beverages Pvt Ltd, which operates with the brand Paperboat, has recorded a net profit of Rs 46 crore in FY25 and its sales were up 16.3 per cent to Rs 668.3 crore, according to regulatory filings.

The company reported a net loss of Rs 334.1 crore a year ago in FY24 and sales stood at Rs 574.5 crore, according to financial data accessed by business intelligence platform Tofler.

Hector Beverages' total revenue was at Rs 682.4 crore in the financial year ended on March 31, 2025.

EBITDA (Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) was at Rs 68.5 crore and gross margin was at Rs 33.5 crore.

Hector Beverages is an unlisted entity and is a joint venture of My Home Group and CRH plc.

Founded by former Coca-Cola executives Neeraj Kakkar and Niraj Biyani in 2009, it sells packaged juices, coconut water, traditional Indian snacks, and dry fruits. PTI KRH HVA