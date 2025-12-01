Par panel asks govt to enhance domestic output of P&K fertilisers, cut imports

New Delhi, Dec 1 (PTI) A parliamentary panel has asked the government to boost domestic production of phosphatic and potassic (P&K) fertilizers and reduce import dependence.

A Standing Committee on Chemicals and Fertilizers on Monday presented a report on self-sufficiency in the production of fertilizers with a view to curbing the import of fertilisers and reviewing constraints.

"The Committee note that the country is heavily dependent on imported raw materials for production of P&K fertilizers," it said.

The country imports nearly 95 per cent of its phosphate requirements and is 100 per cent dependent on imports of potash.

The Committee observed that any increase in global prices of these raw materials, exchange rate fluctuations and global supply chain disruptions impact the domestic cost of fertilizer production.

The report pointed out that the domestic production capacity of P&K fertilizers (which include DAP & NPK) in the country is 160 lakh tonnes per annum against the total requirement of 240 lakh tonnes per annum.

The Committee said the consumption of P&K fertilizers would increase to 305 lakh tonnes during 2035-36.

The report said that work for the commissioning of some new units and capacity enhancement initiatives is planned or is in progress in the P&K sector.

The Committee, therefore, asked the Department of Fertilizers to take steps for the timely completion of the projects already started and capacity expansion of the other existing plants.

This will enhance domestic production of P&K fertilizers and reduce dependence on imports.

In a separate report on the Department of Pharmaceutical, the Committee stressed the need to reduce the price of stent.

The panel asked the NPPA (National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority) as well as the department to look into the matter to bring down the prices of stents.

"The Committee have also recommended that the NPPA should strictly monitor and ensure that the stents are not made available to the patients over and above the prices fixed by it and cases of overcharging, if any, may be dealt with strictly," the report said. PTI MJH KSS KSS