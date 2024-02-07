Par panel calls for revival of sick textile units; comprehensive National Textile Policy

New Delhi, Feb 7 (PTI) A Parliamentary Committee has recommended framing a comprehensive National Textile Policy to make the Indian textile industry globally competitive and also called for "expeditious resolution" for the revival of sick textile units.

The Committee made these observations in a report on Estimates (2023-24) on "Empowerment Through PM Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel (PM MITRA) Parks Scheme and Revival Efforts For Sick Textile Units/PSUs Pertaining to Ministry of Textiles. The report was tabled in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

"The Committee, having taken note of the fact that the successful implementation of PM MITRA PARK Scheme to a large extent depend on aligning the industry-oriented and pro-active State Textile Policies/ schemes with National Textile Policy, have urged the Ministry to frame a comprehensive National Textile Policy, with a view to make Indian textile Industry globally competitive by incorporating the best international practices and industry oriented pro-active aspects of state Textile Policies/Schemes," the report stated.

Highlighting the need for expeditious resolution for revival of sick textile units, the panel recommended the Ministry to prepare an action plan for a time-bound resolution of issues related to each sick textile units across the country by involving all stakeholders.

"Steps should be taken for expeditious settlement of land-related issues between Centre and State Governments. Legal experts should be engaged for settling the disputes through Alternate Dispute Resolution mechanism, wherever possible," it said.

Further, the Committee have also desired that once Government has obtained the dispute free title of the properties of sick textile undertakings/units, which are non-operational, revival efforts should be undertaken through private investment including establishment of PM MITRA PARKS.

Pressing upon the need to take over control/possession of Champaran Sugar Company Ltd. (CSCL) and taking a serious view of the delay in taking control/ possession of CSCL, the Committee have urged the Ministry to assess and pay dues to all secured and un-secured creditors and Official Liquidator and to take over control/possession of CSCL with the permission of concerned Court.

The panel have also desired the Ministry to consider the huge land mass of Barachakia and Chanpatia Units of CSCL for the development of a PM MITRA/Mini Textile Park without further loss of time. PTI RSN MR