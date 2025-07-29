Par panel flags low consumer case resolution rate under e-daakhil platform; seeks urgent steps

New Delhi, Jul 29 (PTI) A Parliamentary panel on Tuesday asked the government to take urgent and concrete steps to improve the consumer case resolution rate and reduce pendency under the e-daakhil platform.

In an action taken report placed in Parliament, the Parliament Standing Committee on Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Chairperson Kanimozhi Karunanidhi said the upgrade to the enhanced e-Jagriti system promises better tools for case management and monitoring.

"However, the committee remains concerned about the persistently low resolution rate of 23 per cent of the registered cases on the platform," the report said.

The government has not provided substantive information on steps being taken to address the backlog or accelerate case resolution, it said.

The committee appreciated the government's e-daakhil platform, which primarily serves as a convenient and accessible online portal for consumers to file complaints, reducing the need for physical visits and easing the initial filing process.

However, the government has not addressed the committee's key recommendation for the establishment of a dedicated monitoring cell to track performance metrics, ensure adherence to timelines, and proactively identify and resolve bottlenecks in the grievance redressal process.

The committee emphasised that digitisation alone, while beneficial for ease of filing complaints, must be complemented by robust monitoring and administrative measures to ensure timely justice for consumers.

"The committee, therefore, reiterates its original recommendation for a dedicated monitoring mechanism and urge the department to take urgent and concrete steps to improve the case resolution rate and reduce pendency," it added.

The committee acknowledged the government's explanation regarding the delays in installation of video conferencing facilities under the CONFONET initiative and the consequent underutilisation of funds due to payment release conditions under GeM.

"However, the committee finds the reply to be inadequate and lacking in concrete measures to address the core issues raised," the report said, adding that the failure to meet the target of installing VC facilities at 45 locations by the stipulated deadline, with only six installations completed, highlights significant project management and implementation deficiencies.

The committee once again reiterated their earlier recommendation and urged the government to move beyond general assurances and come up with a detailed action plan with clear timelines for completion of pending installations along with establishment of PMUs.

On Price Stabilisation Fund (PSF), the committee acknowledged the government's detailed explanation regarding the dynamic nature of PSF operations and the challenges posed by market fluctuations.

While appreciating the operational nuances highlighted, the committee observed that the response does not fully address the critical issue of ensuring stable and sufficient budgetary allocations to the PSF.

Reliance on sale proceeds and transfers from other schemes, as pointed out, can indeed lead to delays and unpredictability in responding to market exigencies, it said.

"The committee reiterates the importance of conducting a thorough and data-driven need assessment for the PSF, factoring in population size, price volatility, and the effectiveness of current stabilisation mechanisms," the report said.

Such an assessment is essential to enable the government to make informed decisions on annual budget allocations, thereby reducing dependency on ad hoc funding arrangements, it added.

The committee, therefore, urged the department to take proactive steps towards instituting a predictable and robust financial framework for the PSF, ensuring timely interventions in the market that protect both producers and consumers from undue price shocks. PTI LUX LUX TRB TRB