Paradeep Phosphates merges MCFL with itself from Oct 16

New Delhi, Oct 16 (PTI) Paradeep Phosphates Ltd has announced the merger of Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd (MCFL) with itself with effect from October 16, 2025.

With this merger, the company's total fertiliser production capacity has increased by 23 per cent to 3.7 million tonnes per annum, Paradeep Phosphates said in a statement on Thursday.

The merger strengthens the company's presence in southern India while complementing its established markets in the north, west, central, and eastern regions.

Suresh Krishnan, Managing Director & CEO of Paradeep Phosphates, said, “This merger marks a significant milestone in the company's growth journey. Together, we can operate at a larger scale and offer a stronger, more agile, and diverse product portfolio." PTI MJH MJH MR