Paradeep Phosphates Q1 net profit jumps multifold to Rs 255.85 cr

New Delhi, Jul 29 (PTI) Paradeep Phosphates Ltd (PPL) on Tuesday reported a multi-fold jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 255.85 crore during the first quarter of the current fiscal on robust sales.

The Bengaluru-headquartered company reported a net profit of only Rs 5.38 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.

Total income rose by 58 per cent to Rs 3,754.06 crore during the April-June quarter of the 2025-26 fiscal, from Rs 2,377.43 crore in a year ago.

Expenses rose by 44.37 per cent to Rs 3,439.05 crore from Rs 2,382.48 crore in the said period.

The board approved a composite scheme of arrangement for merger of Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd into Paradeep Phosphates Ltd. The two companies are part of Adventz Group.

"Necessary accounting effect of the scheme would be given in due course upon receipt of requisite approvals," the company said.

PPL is a major manufacturer of non-urea phosphatic fertilizers and is India’s second largest private sector phosphatic company. PTI LUX MR