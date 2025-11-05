Paradeep Phosphates ropes in cricketer Rahul Dravid as brand ambassador

New Delhi, Nov 5 (PTI) Fertilizer maker Paradeep Phosphates Ltd (PPL) on Wednesday said it has appointed former cricket captain Rahul Dravid as brand ambassador to promote its product portfolio, including nano fertilizers and organic options.

The partnership will anchor two national campaigns using cricket analogies to explain the balanced use of fertilizers, emphasizing that the right combination of Nitrogen (N), Phosphorus (P), and Potassium (K) ensures soil health, root strength, and overall crop resilience, the company said in a statement.

"Rahul embodies the principles we bring to farming: trust, consistency, and an evidence-led approach," PPL Managing Director and CEO Suresh Krishnan said.

The campaigns will promote Jai Kisaan Navratna Nano Shakti Nano DAP, developed with nano biotechnology from The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI), and the company's NPK and organic fertilizer range.

Dravid, one of India's most respected cricketers known for his disciplined playing style, said farmers and sportspersons share similar mindsets requiring patience and timing to succeed.

"I'm proud to work with PPL to help farmers make practical choices," Dravid said in the statement.

The nano fertilizer has shown improved nutrient efficiency and higher yields in trials conducted by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research and State Agricultural Universities, the company said.

The Bhubaneswar-headquartered Paradeep Phosphates has a total production capacity of 3.7 million tonnes, including 2.9 million tonnes of phosphates and 0.8 million tonnes of urea. PTI LUX DRR