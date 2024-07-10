Paradip Port Authority sets new record with 41.12 MMT of cargo handling in 100 days of FY25

New Delhi, Jul 10 (PTI) Paradip Port Authority (PPA) has clocked 41.12 million metric tonnes (MMT) cargo handling within the first 100 days of 2024-25, reflecting a 4.78 per cent growth, an official statement said on Wednesday.

The statement further said this achievement highlights Paradip Port Authority's ongoing commitment to setting new benchmarks in cargo handling and contributing significantly to the nation's economic growth.

As PPA continues to expand its capabilities and improve its services, it remains dedicated to supporting India's maritime infrastructure and fostering economic development, the statement added. PTI BKS TRB