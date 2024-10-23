Paradip Port mobilizes resources, prepares emergency plan due to impending cyclone

New Delhi, Oct 23 ( PTI) Anticipating cyclone Dana's impact, Paradip Port Authority has mobilized resources, set up shelters, and prepared for emergency evacuations to safeguard lives and operations, an official statement said on Wednesday.

Paradip Port Authority has implemented precautionary measures including supply of medicines, food, and safe relocation of ships to mitigate potential disruptions cyclone Dana is anticipated to affect Paradip Port on October 24 and 25, 2024.

According to the statement, the Paradip Port Authority has focused on accelerating all ongoing operations. Directives have been issued to expedite cargo transportation and complete all loading activities from the ships berthed at the port, it added.

The priority is to ensure that these processes are wrapped up ahead of the cyclone's arrival, thereby reducing any risk of damage to cargo and equipment.

Additionally, ships currently docked at the port have been directed to move and anchor at designated safe locations at sea to avoid potential accidents.

Moreover, the statement said Paradip Port Authority has set up buses for the evacuation of people from areas that may be most vulnerable to the cyclone's effects.

The Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways is closely monitoring the situation and coordinating with all relevant authorities to ensure the safety and well-being of all stakeholders at Paradip Port.

Cyclone Dana is likely to make landfall in the early hours of October 25. PTI BKS MR