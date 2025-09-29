Paradip Port signs pact with AM/NS Ports for mechanisation of berth

Bhubaneswar, Sep 29 (PTI) Paradip Port Authority (PPA) and AM/NS ports signed a concession agreement on Monday for the mechanisation of a berth (CQ-III) to handle dry bulk cargo, officials said.

The project, awarded for a concession period of 30 years, will enable the shipment of iron ore pellets produced by AM/NS India through a mechanised conveying system and a ship loader equipped with advanced cargo handling facilities, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways said in a statement.

The agreement highlights a strong, long-term commitment to sustainable and efficient cargo handling and it marks a significant step toward enhancing port infrastructure and operational efficiency, the ministry said.

The agreement was executed by Himanshu Sekhar Rout, chief engineer of PPA, and Subhakant Dash from AM/NS Ports in presence of PL Haranadh, chairman of PPA.

Speaking on the occasion, Haranadh emphasised that the project is an important step towards improving berth productivity and promoting eco-friendly coastal cargo handling operations.

"This partnership marks a pivotal moment in our journey to modernise port operations and support industrial growth in the region. The mechanisation of CQ-III berth will reinforce our commitment to operational excellence and environmental sustainability," said Suresha G, chief, Odisha operations, AM/NS India.

The project will transform PPA into a world-class port hub and strengthen AM/NS India’s logistics capabilities, the statement said. PTI BBM BBM MNB