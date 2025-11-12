Parag Milk Foods Q2 net profit up 56.28pc

New Delhi, Nov 12 (PTI) Parag Milk Foods Ltd reported 56.28 per cent surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 45.65 crore for the second quarter of the 2025-26 fiscal on higher sales.

The company had clocked a net profit of Rs 29.21 crore in the same quarter previous fiscal, according to a regulatory filing.

Total income rose 15.58 per cent to Rs 1,025.98 crore in the July-September quarter of the 2025-26 fiscal, from Rs 887.61 crore in the year-ago.

Expenses remained higher at Rs 975.49 crore as against Rs 852.04 crore in the said period.

The Pune-based dairy sells milk and milk-related products in the brand name such as Gowardhan, Go, Pride of Cows. Its subsidiary firm in Dubai incorporated during 2024-25 fiscal is yet to commence operation. PTI LUX DR DR