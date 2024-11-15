Parag Milk Foods Q2 profit up 16% to Rs 29.2 cr

New Delhi: Dairy firm Parag Milk Foods Ltd has reported a 16 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 29.21 crore for the September quarter.

Its net profit stood at Rs 25.19 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to Rs 878.43 crore in the second quarter of the ongoing fiscal year from Rs 803.74 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing on November 11.

Parag Milk Foods Ltd, established in 1992, is one of the leading dairy firms in the country. Its manufacturing facilities are located at Manchar in Maharashtra, Palamaner in Andhra Pradesh, and Sonipat in Haryana.