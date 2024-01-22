Parallel electronic product testing regime faster, cuts time for market launch to half: ICEA

New Delhi, Jan 22 (PTI) The efficient parallel testing process for electronics products has reduced the time needed for testing and registering such items by almost half to 8-12 weeks from up to 20 weeks, industry body ICEA said on Monday.

The move is expected to expedite the market launch of these electronic items.

"The Indian government has made significant strides in enhancing the business environment for the electronics sector by introducing a more efficient parallel testing process for products under the Compulsory Registration Order (CRO) of 2021.

"This new approach significantly reduces the time required for testing and registering electronic products, cutting it down from the previous 16-20 weeks to just 8-12 weeks," India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA) said in a release.

ICEA acknowledged the government's prompt action in implementing this "more efficient testing process".

"This development will allow Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) to choose the most suitable testing method for their products, thereby reducing certification timelines, preventing launch delays, and ultimately contributing to a more conducive business environment for the industry," ICEA Chairman Pankaj Mohindroo said.

ICEA noted that the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) conducted a trial run in September 2022 to assess the viability of parallel testing for electronic items, focusing exclusively on mobile phones.

After the trial's success, BIS had expanded the method to include 64 CRO-notified products.

BIS had officially made parallel testing a permanent option, as indicated in the updated guidelines for parallel testing for electronics and information technology goods under CRO-2021.

According to the norms, all components requiring registration under CRS can be sent for parallel testing at any BIS lab or BIS-recognised lab.

Under the parallel testing regime, the lab will test the first component and issue a test report. The test report number, along with the name of the lab, will be mentioned in the test report of the second component.

This procedure will be followed for subsequent components as well as the final product. PTI ANK MBI TRB