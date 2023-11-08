Paramount Cables Q2 profit at Rs 19 cr

New Delhi: Wires manufacturer Paramount Cables has posted 54 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 19.49 crore for September quarter 2023-24.

It had clocked Rs 12.62 crore net profit for the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

Total income rose to Rs 254.32 crore from Rs 215.68 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

Expenses were at Rs 234.82 crore as against Rs 203.5 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Paramount is one of the largest manufacturers of cables and wires in India. It produces multicore cables, low and high voltage cables, besides extra high voltage cables for industrial applications.