Paras Defence and Space Technologies inks pact with MicroCon for drone camera supply

Mumbai, Apr 3 (PTI) Defence engineering firm Paras Defence and Space Technologies on Thursday said it has inked an initial pact with Controp and Rafael group firm MicroCon Vision, Israel, for the supply of advanced drone camera technology into India.

This collaboration will position Paras Defence as an exclusive supplier of such technology in the domestic market at much lower cost, the company said.

The company said it will bring high indigenous content in these drone cameras and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) payloads, improving the country's self-reliance while lowering costs.

The Indian drone market, projected to grow approximately 17 per cent by 2029, driven by demand from defence, homeland security, disaster management, and industrial sectors, will benefit from this collaboration, according to Paras Defence.

The strategic initial pact is focused on expanding both companies' presence in the Indian ISR payload market. The integration of advanced technologies like AI-powered analytics, high-resolution imaging, and thermal vision will enhance surveillance capabilities, improving operational efficiency in both defence and civilian sectors, Paras Defence said.

"This collaboration represents a major leap forward in India's defence capabilities," stated Munjal Sharad Shah, Managing Director of Paras Defence.

The collaboration will offer two models, whose usual import price is around Rs 20 lakh and Rs 40 lakh per unit, it said adding Paras Defence anticipates a 50-60 per cent price reduction for each model, making advanced surveillance technology more accessible to Indian defence forces and for commercial applications.

As part of the collaboration, MicroCon will serve as Paras Defence's exclusive supplier for drone cameras which include ISR payloads and electro-optical/infrared (EO/IR) seekers, while Paras Defence becomes MicroCon's exclusive partner for ISR operations in India, the company said, and added that this aligns with MicroCon's strategy to expand its footprint in the country which is witnessing accelerated growth in its drone market.

"MicroCon is committed to delivering cutting-edge ISR payloads that drive the future of defence and surveillance systems. We are confident this partnership will drive growth in the Indian tactical ISR and EO/IR seekers market," said Chen Almog, CEO of MicroCon.

As the Indian drone market enters a pivotal growth phase, this partnership addresses a critical gap, with drone cameras being one of the most expensive payloads currently imported.