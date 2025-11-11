Paras Defence & Space Tech secures Rs 35.68-cr order from defence ministry

Mumbai, Nov 11 (PTI) Paras Defence and Space Technologies on Tuesday said it has secured a domestic order worth about Rs 35.68 crore from the defence ministry for the supply of portable counter-drone systems (PCDS).

In addition, the company's subsidiary, Paras Anti-Drone Technologies Pvt Ltd, has also received a separate order to the tune of Rs 3.95 crore from the defence ministry for radio frequency (RF) jammers (integrated drone detector and jammer).

"These consecutive orders, marking our second and third engagements with the ministry within just two months, reflect the growing confidence placed in our indigenous capabilities and our commitment to strengthening India's defence preparedness," said Ashutosh Baheti, CEO, Paras Anti-Drone Technologies Pvt Ltd. PTI IAS TRB TRB