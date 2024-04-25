Paras Healthcare commences construction work of 300-bed hospital in Gurugram

New Delhi, Apr 25 (PTI) Paras Healthcare on Thursday said it has commenced work on a 300 bedded hospital in Gurugram.

The facility will be the healthcare provider's second unit in Gurugram.

This hospital is being set up to expand the existing capacity in Gurugram while continuing its focus on core specialisations, including oncology, gastroenterology and neurosciences.

The facility is proposed to be equipped with advanced medical technology such as Robotic and Navigation systems while catering to both international and domestic patients, the healthcare provider said.

"Since the first hospital became operational in 2006, Paras Health has been committed to providing healthcare services to the community of Gurugram and even NCR," Paras Healthcare Managing Director Dharminder Kumar Nagar stated.

The company is looking to deepen its service profile with the addition of organ transplant programmes, he added.

"By adding capacity, bringing more specialties and facilities, and enhancing capacities in cancer care, we believe we are poised to meet the healthcare needs of Gurugram," Nagar said.

Besides Gurugram, Paras Healthcare has facilities in Patna, Panchkula, Kanpur, Ranchi, Udaipur, Srinagar, and Darbhanga, totalling over 2,000 beds. PTI MSS SHW