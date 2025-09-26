Parijat Industries files draft papers with Sebi to raise funds via IPO

New Delhi, Sep 26 (PTI) Agrochemical company Parijat Industries (India) Ltd has filed draft papers with market regulator Sebi to mobilise funds through an initial public offering (IPO).

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 160 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 2.04 crore shares by promoters and other existing shareholders, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) filed on Thursday.

Proceeds from the fresh issuance worth Rs 121.6 crore will be utilised for the payment of debt and the rest for general corporate purposes.

The City-based Parijat Industries is engaged in the development, manufacture and distribution of agrochemicals. It has presence across 65 countries in Asia, West Africa, Europe and North America, and its customers include Mankind Agritech, Rallis India, IFFCO MC Crop Science, Coromandel International, Bayer Cropscience and Dhanuka Agritech.

The company holds 512 product registrations across overseas jurisdictions as of August 2025.

Parijat Industries develops and manufactures its formulation products in India, primarily at three manufacturing units -- two located in Ambala, Haryana, and one in Vadodara, Gujarat.

On the financial front, the company’s revenue from operations was Rs 1,045.3 crore and net profit was Rs 54 crore during FY25.

SBI Capital Markets and Ambit are the book-running lead managers of the public issue. PTI SP SP BAL BAL