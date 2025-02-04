Paris-based HomeExchange enters India to expand its home-sharing network platform

New Delhi, Feb 4 (PTI) Paris-based HomeExchange, a home-sharing network, has entered the Indian market and aims to integrate up to 5,000 homes into the global network.

In a statement, HomeExchange said it seeks to eliminate one of the biggest travel costs, which is housing.

"With no financial transaction between host and guest, and access to homes in 155 countries, you realise how many more people could travel if they swapped their homes rather than paying for accommodation," it said.

Indian members can now enjoy unlimited stays across 155 countries for just Rs 7,500 per year, it added.

"We are excited to bring HomeExchange to India, a market that values authentic and safe travel," Charles-Edouard Girard, Co-Founder of HomeExchange, said.

"With over 210,000 members and a new exchange finalised every minute, we offer a verified, members-only community. Plus, with property damage coverage up to USD 1,000,000, Indian travellers can feel confident and secure throughout their journey," Girard said.

HomeExchange will set up a base in Delhi-NCR to oversee local operations. The goal is to integrate 3,000 to 5,000 Indian homes into the global network within the first year, the company said. PTI MJH MJH SHW