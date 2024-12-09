Park Inn & Suites by Radisson brand debuts in India with new property in Thrissur

New Delhi, Dec 9 (PTI) Radisson Hotel Group on Monday said it has opened a new property in Thrissur, Kerala, marking its debut of the 'Park Inn & Suites by Radisson' brand in India.

The Park Inn & Suites by Radisson Thrissur East Fort has 66 rooms with two banquet halls and one conference hall. It is located 2.5 kilometres from Thrissur Railway Station and 49 kms away from the Cochin International Airport, the company said in a statement.

This is the first operational hotel under the 'Park Inn & Suites by Radisson' brand in India, Radisson Hotel Group Managing Director & Area Senior Vice President, South Asia, Nikhil Sharma said, adding, "This milestone highlights our commitment to meeting the growing demand for quality hospitality in India's Tier 2 and 3 cities." *** Fairmont and Raffles Jaipur appoints Rohit Sain as Cluster Sustainability Manager * Fairmont and Raffles Jaipur on Monday announced the appointment of Rohit Saini as the new Cluster Sustainability Manager.

With over six years of experience in sustainable practices across the hospitality and consulting sectors, Saini brings expertise to furthering the properties' ongoing commitment to environmental stewardship and community engagement, Fairmont Jaipur said in a statement.

He had previously held prominent leadership roles, including Director of Sustainability at Six Senses Fort Barwara and Senior Manager of Sustainability at GoStops Hospitality Pvt Ltd, it added.

*** CRENS at BITS Pilani Hyderabad inks pact with T-Works to propel innovation in national security * The Centre of Research Excellence for National Security (CRENS) at BITS Pilani Hyderabad Campus has signed an agreement with prototyping centre T-Works to foster innovation and collaboration in national security.

This partnership is a step toward translating cutting-edge research into tangible solutions for national security, BITS Pilani said in a statement.

CRENS, established to advance indigenous technology development in national security, will leverage T-Works' world-class prototyping capabilities to transform academic innovations into impactful products, it added. PTI RKL SM SHW